King Kaka’s wife explains why she has never followed him on Instagram

Nana Owiti, the wife to Kenyan rapper King Kaka, has explained why she they have never followed each other on Instagram.

Nana made the revelation on Chatspot on Switch TV, saying it was a conscious decision they made as a couple after they unfriended each other on Facebook.

UNFRIENDED

“When we started the relationship, on Facebook, we were friends for a couple of days, and then we would always be like hako kanakucommentia ni kanani hako. We were like ‘you know what by the way si ufollowiana ya? By the way ujue na kuunfriend leo so I told him that and he said sawa basi'”, Nana revealed.

“And it has been like that… I have never followed King, his never followed me, we don’t follow each other on Instagram… It’s not even a conversation at home,” she said.

Nana jokingly said that for that reason, it will be impossible for netizens to know when they have fights in their relationship because they don’t have to unfollow each other as is the norm when couples fight.

FIGHT

“Ile siku tutapigana you guys will never know,” Nana said.

She further said that she only posts on social media what she wants people to see.

The conversation about Nana and King Kaka cropped up while the three co-hosts of ChatSpot were discussing the decision by Nigerian rapper Davido to unfollow everyone on his Instagram, including his soon to be wife, Chioma.

The singer’s action came barely 24 hours after Chioma had denied via Instagram rumours of domestic violence in their relationship.