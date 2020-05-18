King Kaka, Pascal Tokodi move Kenyans to tears with their emotional collabo – VIDEO

Rapper King Kaka has yet again sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest song titled Fly which features award winning actor Pascal Tokodi.

The song, which was released over the weekend, is in memory of loved ones who passed away.

Actor Dan Kinyanjui alias Dan Sonko, who lost his wife three years ago, and musician Nameless are prominently featured in the music video.

COMFORT KENYANS

King Kaka has since revealed that the song is therapeutic to him and that he hopes it will comfort Kenyans who have lost their loved ones.

“We have lost people in the past, we have lost friends recently. This song is so therapeutic to me. May it comfort you and your inner thoughts and may you find peace. Fly Julius Ombima, Fly Moran Ombima, Fly Agnetta Agwel, Fly Raz, Fly Sniper, Fly My Friends,” King Kaka wrote on his social media accounts.

Actor Tokodi, who sings the chorus in the song, also celebrated fellow actor Kone Nouhoum who succumbed to the neck and spinal injuries he sustained in an accident, which left him paralysed last year.

After the release, Pascal shared a photo of himself with the late Kone and captioned it, “I wrote this one for you brother! I miss you. Fly my friend. A farewell message to our dear ones, may you find peace and comfort in knowing you’re not alone.”

The song has drawn positive reaction from King Kaka’s fans who have shared their sorrow of losing a loved one.

FANS’ REACTION

“Strong message indeed, reminds me of my teammate that lightning struck on Sunday 9th December 2018 in the pitch after scoring a wonderful 3rd goal. Fly Allano,” Chiinku Chiina wrote.

“This song has triggered my memories of a friend, dad and my grandfather. May they continue resting in peace,” Brenda Ingaiza wrote.

“The memories of all the close ones I’ve lost flashed before my eyes. Replayed this song damn King and Pascal thank you for the crying session over here I feel a bit okay,” wrote Tamara Wanjiku.

“This song has reminded me of my dad I feel like crying but no need those are my past let my loved ones fly goodbye papaa… King, Koddi this is awesome much support I love the chemistry of the song papa fly,” Jillian Akarliza said.

“Fly reminds me of Ericka. We met on Facebook and once physically in the ward. Her memory is in heart and in a phone because she gifted me a HUAWEI (my first android phone) I also have a sister that reminds me daily of Ericka,” Fello Steve wrote.