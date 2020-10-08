Join our Telegram Channel
Kim Kardashian reveals how she nursed Kanye West back to good health

By Naira Habib and Agencies October 8th, 2020 1 min read

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared her experience of nursing her husband Kanye West back to good health after he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.

In an interview with lifestyle magazine Grazia in the Middle East, Kim revealed that she had to wear gloves and a face shield while changing her husband’s bed sheets.

Kanye, she says, contracted the virus in March, when the disease was still very new and very little information was available.

Sometimes, she says, she had to help Kanye out of bed when he became severely ill.

The couple have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United States in January 2020.

