Kim Kardashian rejects Kanye’s million-dollar beach house gift

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has rejected her rapper husband Kanye West’s Christmas gift.

Kanye had gifted Kim a Miami beach condo which she reportedly did not like very much.

The couple has now pulled out of the purchase process that was set to close at the end of this month.

Kim reportedly said the condo was not a worthy investment as it was not big enough for her growing family and many guests.

“Kim, in general, is not a fan of Kanye making spontaneous multi-million dollar purchases… she was not happy with the expensive surprise,” a source told People.com.

NOT BIG ENOUGH

A representative for West Family however told Fox News that the condo was just not big enough for the family.

“None of those reasons mentioned are true. When Kim and Kanye went to Miami to view the condo together after Christmas, Kim loved it, but felt it was not private enough for them. They are now looking for a vacation home that is more secluded and offers much more privacy for their family,” the representative said.

Kim and Kanye are set to welcome their fourth child through a surrogate in May and the reality TV star said she is looking forward to being a mother of four.

“My house is so full. I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she told Jimmy Fallon in his Tonight Show.