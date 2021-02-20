Kim Kardashian files for divorce





Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a divorce two months after she publicly supported him.

Multiple reports, including the Associated Press, say Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband.

It follows a past ‘rocky’ year for the soon-to-be ex-love birds.

West launched a bid to be US President while also struggling with bipolar disorder.

After he made a series of erratic statements, Kardashian took to social media to ask for the public’s understanding.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

In December, reports emerged that the two were living separately.

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” a source told People. “And Kim is okay with it.”

The Hollywood couple got married in 2014 and have two daughters, North and Chicago; and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

Their separation marks Kardashian’s third divorce, following her relationships with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.