American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has finally shared the first family photo that includes her new born Baby Chicago.

Kim’s photo features her rapper husband Kanye West and their three children North West, Saint West and Chicago West.

Baby Chicago, who was born in January via a surrogate, made her debut in the family portrait exciting many of Kardashian’s fans.

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too pic.twitter.com/BPABMliaU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

A fan wrote, “Chicago is beautiful😻.”

Another one commented: “What a beautiful Shot! 😍😍😍😍 I think, I would also cry after a family pic Session! 😅 I can totally understand what you mean! 😂😂🙈🙈🙈.”