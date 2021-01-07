Kim, Kanye headed for divorce after seven-year marriage





American rapper Kanye West and his socialite wife Kim Kardashian might be headed for a divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to US blogs, Kanye and Kim have been having marital problems for some time now resulting in the couple seeking marriage counselling.

The rising issues, including his State House run last year, have reportedly put a strain on their relationship resulting in divorce being an option.

A quick scan on Kim’s social media accounts reveals that the mother of four spent Christmas with her family at her sister Kourtney’s house in California, as her husband Kanye was absent.

The award-winning rapper is reported to have stayed alone at their home in Wyoming and the two celebrities are reported to have been living separately for the last couple of months.

Kim and Kanye or Kimye as they are popularly referred to, got married in a lavish wedding in Florence, Italy in 2014.

Kim got pregnant with their first child North West in 2013 and later Kanye proposed to Kim before welcoming their son, Saint, in 2015 and daughter Chicago in 2018 and another son, Psalm, in 2019.

In July 2020, Kanye had posted a series of controversial tweets on social media claiming that he was considering divorcing Kim but later deleted them.

The reality tv star, on the other hand, later revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and asked for compassion for him from the public.