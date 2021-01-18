Kibra MP mum to be buried on Saturday





Kibra MP Imran Okoth’s mother Angeline Ajwang’ will be laid to rest on Saturday at her home in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay County.

“Mama Angelina will be buried at her home; the preparations are still ongoing as friends and family continue to meet in Nairobi and Kabondo Kasipul to finalize burial arrangements,” a family source told Nairobi News.

The lawmaker announced the demise of his mother on his social media on Saturday but did not disclose the cause of her death.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we still love you. In our hearts you hold a place, I cried endlessly when you died, but I promise, I won’t let the tears mar the smiles that you’ve given me when you were alive. I know you are listening from above. Fare thee well mum,” he tweeted.

According to Imran’s elder brother Bobby Okoth his mother died peacefully while in her sleep.

“That dreaded moment when you receive a late Friday evening phone call from Imran Okoth that your beloved mother, the sole matriarch to the family has breathed her last breath, and gone back to meet her maker. This is yet to sink in my friends. Mum peacefully rested in her sleep late Friday evening. Yours was a life well-lived. You are no longer in pain. We will always love you. Go well mum… Till we meet again,” Bobby wrote on Facebook.

Ajwang’s death comes a year and a half after she lost her son, former Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer.

She fiercely opposed the cremation of her deceased son, demanding he be laid to rest in Homa Bay only to lose the battle to her daughter in law Monica.

