Retired President Mwai Kibaki's grandson Sean Andrew (left) and Akothee’s daughter Rue. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson Sean Andrew has denied reports that he and songstress Akothee’s daughter Rue are an item.

Sean responded to a user’s inquiry saying Rue seems like a cool person but he isn’t dating her.

“I haven’t met her but I’m open to being a friend of hers, she seems like a cool peeps,” he wrote.

Rue had earlier in a TV interview gushed about having a crush on Sean saying they had common interests.

Asked about her celebrity crush she said, “Sean Andrew. He looks presentable and has good looks. He is a model just like I am.”

Weeks after that interview, Sean said he had no idea who Rue was but he has now come out to say she seems cool.