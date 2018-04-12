Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. AFP PHOTOS

If there’s one man the world probably hates right now, then it has to be American basketball player Tristan Thompson.

This is after reports emerged that he has been cheating on his pregnant partner Khloe Kardashian with sources close to the Kardashian family saying that Khloe is distraught and has been crying hysterically.

Photos of Thompson walking into a hotel room on Sunday with an Instagram model and strip club worker have been shared and Kardashian fans are hurling insults at the basketball star on his Instagram page.

A source close to the reality TV Kardashian family said Khloe, who is at Thompson’s place, has been crying and doesn’t want to see him.

“She’s distraught… her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to LA and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn’t let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her,” the source told E News.

Khloe is due this month and she will be giving birth to her first child, a girl with baby daddy Thompson.

The star of the Keeping up with Kardashian reality show held a luxury baby shower for Baby Thompson in LA featuring baby elephants and handwritten signage.