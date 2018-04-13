LEFT: Khloe Kardashian with her basketballer boyfriend Tristan Thompson. RIGHT: Khloe shows off her baby bump. PHOTOS | COURTESY

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has welcomed her baby girl into the world, days accusing her basketballer boyfriend Tristan Thompson of cheating.

According to E News, Thompson was seen leaving the hospital moments after the baby girl was born and sources told the publication that Khloe had forgiven his baby daddy.

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kortney were present as Khloe gave birth and left Cleveland shortly after welcoming the baby girl.

Reports of Thompson’s cheating ways emerged after he was pictured heading to a hotel room with an Instagram model and strip club worker on Sunday.

Khloe reportedly cried hysterically on receiving the news and wanted to fly back to Los Angeles though her doctor advised against any flights, instead, her mother Kris came to Cleveland to be by her side during delivery.

Khloe and Thompson announced that they were expecting in January after Khloe’s years of struggling with infertility.

This is her first child after her marriage with basketballer Lamar Odom ended with no child.

Thompson has a son from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

Kris Jenner celebrated her daughters giving birth in one year; Kylie in January, Kim (via a surrogate) in February ad Khloe in April.