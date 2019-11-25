Khaligraph, Sauti Sol, Nikita Kering, Rash shine at Afrima Awards

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones was voted the Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa at the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) that went down at the weekend at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Khaligraph pipped compatriot Nyashinski to grab the coveted award.

BEST FEMALE

Kenyan afro-pop boy band Sauti Sol were the other big winners from Kenya after they were voted Best Album of the Year in Africa (Afrikan Sauce). Sauti Sol also bagged the award for Best African Duo, Group or Band.

Swahili rock band, Rash, were crowned Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Rock.

This is the second time the group has been nominated for the Afrima Awards.

Nikita Kering was crowned the Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa. The 17-year-old music sensation famous for the hit Happy With You was also voted Revelation of the African Continent.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

The Artiste of the Year in Africa award went to Nigeria’s Burna Boy, who also bagged Best Male Artiste in Western Africa award.

His compatriot Tiwa Savage took home the Best Female Artist in Western Africa.

Young South African rapper, Nasty C, was voted the Best African Rapper/Lyricist.

WCB Wasafi Director and producer Director Kenny from Tanzania was awarded Best Video Director of the year while DJ Spinal was awarded the Best African DJ.

Ghanaian music dancehall artiste Stonebwoy took home the award for the Best artiste in African Dancehall/reggae ragga for the third time.

The event was attended by numerous music enthusiasts and artistes from all over Africa.