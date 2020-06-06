Khaligraph Jones serves up dope hip hop on Trace

Hip hop lovers on Friday evening had something to dance to when Trace Live on Friday evening hosted Khaligraph Jones live on their Facebook and YouTube channels for a virtual concert.

Backed by a live band and ZJ Heno on the decks, Khgaligraph walked on set dressed all in black with a red beret.

He took his fans through his musical journey from his earlier hits to the most recent tracks such as Ngori, Leave Me Alone, Yego, Yes Bana and Mazishi, among others.

“Being an artiste who has influence I choose to celebrate our athletes through my music, I decided to do something for my brother (javelin thrower Julius) Yego and thus the track dedicated to him and the rest of the Kenyan athletes,” said Khaligraph as he introduced the track.

Looking like Chris Brown

About three years ago, Khaligraph showed up for a live show “looking like Chris Brown which left some of his assuming that he had bleached. That gave birth to his Toa Tint.

Born and bred in Kayole, one of Eastlands’s toughest hoods, Khali schooled there all the way to Form 4 and the song Ngori (slang for problem) is dedicated to the hood he grew up.

Khaligraph paid glowing tribute to the late Kantai who passed away recently saying “rappers like Kantai paved the way for guys like us to make it in this industry, he was like a mentor to me and may his soul rest in peace” just before he performed their song Ting Badi Malo.

As the band kept the music flowing, ZJ Heno could be seen psyching up the band members as she moved from one to another

The guitarists stood out as the most psyched up as he moved from corner to corner stringing his guitar.

The two-hour show amassed over 10,000 views with the OG performing more than 20 of his songs. His fans had this to say:

@jayjay “kesho lockdown ni mazishi”

@enlarcan Morgan “comments zinakuja thick and fast”

@don Don Jay “ uhuru just typed yes bana kesho ni sherehe”

@eric geovani “OG Omollo Gang. He needs 5 hours he has hits all over Africa”

@john mwaura ” Ilikua Ni mazishi OG ametisha Kama kawa Kama dawa”