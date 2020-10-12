Khaligraph Jones and Wife expecting baby number two
Rapper Khaligraph Jones and his wife Georgina Muteti are expecting baby number two.
The rapper shared news of his wife pregnancy on Sunday on Instagram, with a photo of himself holding his wife’s baby bump.
“Omollo Has been OverWorking in Every Field, The OG has to be Respected, Rada Safi, The Lwanda Magere Legacy 🔥🔥,” he wrote.
Khaligraph and wife welcomed their first-born, a baby girl they named Amali Jones Omollo, in June last year.
The unborn child is the rapper’s baby number three as he also has a son with his ex-girlfriend Cashy.
Recently, Cashy accused Khaligraph of not supporting his son.
His fans took time to congratulate the rapper and his wife.
“Father of a great nation,” bienaimesol commented.
“God bless you and your family,” officialmwaniki posted.
“Congratulation giant OG🦅.” tazz_code wrote.
“Congratulations G🔥💣⛽,” m.u.l.l.a_g said.