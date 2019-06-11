Khaligraph, Harmonize ‘caught’ sliding into Anerlisa Muigai’s DM – VIDEO

Center: Tanzanian singer Ben Pol with his Kenyan fiancée Anerlisa Muigai. (Left and right): Tanzanian singer Harmonize and Kenyan rapper Khaligraph. PHOTOS | NATION and INSTAGRAM

Center: Tanzanian singer Ben Pol with his Kenyan fiancée Anerlisa Muigai. (Left and right): Tanzanian singer Harmonize and Kenyan rapper Khaligraph. PHOTOS | NATION and INSTAGRAM





Kenyan rapper Khaligraph and Tanzanians Shettah and Harmonize are some of the celebrities who have been sliding into Anerlisa Muigai’s DM.

This is according to Anerlisa’s fiancée, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, who claims he has caught the three sliding in his woman’s DM.

The conversation came up in an video interview that was recently posted on Ben Pol’s YouTube page.

He was responding to a question on how open the two of them are with each other and if he reads Anerlisa’s direct messages.

DROPPING MESSAGES

Ben Pol responded by saying he knows of celebrities who have been dropping messages into Anerlisa’s inbox but he is not surprised, considering that Anerlisa is a beautiful woman who many men would want to have.

“Wasanii wapo, ninawaona Shettah, Harmonize, Khaligraph wasanii nawaona hapo blue ticks pale verified. Lakini sishangai kwa sababu ni msichana mrembo na ukipata nafasi ya kukaa naye kama hivi ndio unaona uzuri wake zaidi,” Ben Pol said.

Sio Mbaya hitmaker however cautioned his fiancée’s admirers that he reads their messages to his future wife and that one day he will display them on a billboard.

Earlier on during the conversation, Ben Pol mentioned how the Anerlisa he fell in love with is different from the one in the public eye.

ENGAGED

“Kusema ukweli hata unajua picha iliyopo nje na picha ninayoiona mimi ni picha mbili tofauti kabisa. Watu huku nje wanaweza kusema CEO lakini Anna ninayemjua mimi ni Anna ambaye nitaamka asubuhi aakutengenezea breakfast anakuletea kitandani. Ni Anna amabaye utakuwa umeenda kuoga ukatoka ukakuta nguo zako zimenyooshwa, kashakuchagulia vaa hivi, kashakuwekea mpaka accessories. Huyu ndio Anna ninayemjua mimi,” he said.

The singer also clarified that the two started dating almost two years ago contrary to media reports that they have only been dating for a few months now.

Although in the beginning they tried to hide their romance, the two have become inseparable since coming out as a couple.

The two lovebirds got engaged in April when Ben Pol popped the question and Anerlisa said yes.