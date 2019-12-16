Khaligraph explains why he threatened to clobber DJ at his gig

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has explained an incident that led him to threaten to beat up a DJ during an event he was performing.

According to Khaligraph, the DJ, in the undated clip that is doing rounds on social media, irked him with unnecessary turntable antics as he belted out his hit song Omollo.

“When you are on stage performing and the DJ starts scratching while dropping his name tag after every 5 seconds and playing those irritating siren sounds that keep throwing you off in the middle of your performance, Buda acha ujinga, the OG shall be respected #respecttheogs,” Khaligraph posted on Instagram.

In the video rapper is seen singing to his hit song Omollo before stopping abruptly and walking towards the DJ ranting.

“Nitakuchapa wewe, unafanya nini wewe. DJ ngoja hapo kwanza, buda sitaki mchezo hapa wewe. Ebu anzisha hiyo ngoma tena na ukiharibu tena tunakuchapa sai vibaya sana,” Khaligraph is heard telling the DJ.

The incident happened when the rapper was performing at a gig at the University of Nairobi.

His fans cheered him on while demanding that the unnamed DJ leaves the decks for someone else.