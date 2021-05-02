Keroche’s Anerlisa pays tribute to kin on first anniversary

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has shared an emotional tribute to her elder sister, one year after her death.

Tecra, the daughter of Keroche Breweries chairman Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja, died at Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment after reportedly injuring herself from a fall.

And Anerlisa, the Nero water CEO, penned the emotional tribute on May 2, exactly a year after Tecra breathed her last.

She posted a video on her Instagram page and asked her fans to join her in remembering her sister.

“Last year a day like today, my sister took her last breath. Please let’s send Tecra some good energy by commenting with any of these emojis 🌹❤😇🤍🙏🏽🕊. May you continue resting in peace, my dear sister. I miss you very much, “Anerlisa captioned the video.

Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries.

Following her death, her boyfriend Omar Lali was arrested and detained for 21 days before he was released without charge.

The 54-year-old man was released after the DPP terminated the case and requested for an open inquest. The case is yet to be conclusively resolved.

She was laid to rest on May 16, 2020 in a private ceremony held at the family’s home adjacent to the Keroche Enterprise in Karai area.

Anerlisa’s tribute came amid troubled times with reports of her impending divorce to her hubby and Tanzanian singer Ben Pol circulating on social media.