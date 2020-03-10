Kenyans not amused with American comedian’s ‘joke’ about Stivo Simple Boy

American comedian Roland Powell popularly known as Lil Duval is in trouble with Kenyans for a joke gone wrong.

Powell shared a picture of Kenyan rapper Stivo Simple Boy with a comment that appears to be trolling the Tuheshimu Ndoa hit maker.

In the post Lil Duval compared Stivo Simple Boy’s face to that of a black smiley face emoji.

“If 🌚 was a person,” wrote Lil Duval alongside Stivo Simple Boy’s photo on Instagram.

Kenyans immediately reacted to the picture bashing Lil Duval for trolling Stivo.

Here are some of their reactions:

“The dude you’re trolling is a Kenyan artist who makes conscious music, he just stays in his lane and does his thing, and that’s why we’re mad @lilduval,” actor Nick Mutuma said.

“Sijui tuichukuliaje hii ? But Stivo to the world is the damn thing,” comedian MCA Tricky commented.

“You goin to hell in gasoline drawls,” Lovinon_me_cp wrote.

“Why do that to him why,” Star_gazer stated.

“And ya think ths is funny?” Catekaddy asked.

“Hey now, u crossing the line G…this is the next presidential candidate in Kenya 🇰🇪, he must be protected,” Lexpeare said.