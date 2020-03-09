Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Kenyans help Larry Madowo explain what mukimo is to his foreign friends

By Keshi Ndirangu March 9th, 2020 1 min read

Former BBC journalist Larry Madowo has sought help from Kenyans in explaining what mukimo is to his foreign friends.

Larry, who once worked as a presenter for NTV, has made the plea on social media.

Related Stories

“Trying to explain to some foreign friends what mukimo is. Please help,” Madowo tweeted.

Larry, who is a student at Columbia University, was in the country to give a talk at the Africa Law Tech Festival.

“So awesome to be back in Nairobi speaking at #AfricaLawTech Festival and supporting the great work of @BonyoLinda and her team,” he said.

His fans did not disappoint him as they responded to him with hilarious answers.

Here are some of the responses to Larry’s tweet.

Mukimo is a Kenyan meal prepared by mashing potatoes and green vegetables. One can also add maize and beans.

Mukimo is mostly served as an accompaniment for meat-based stew and nyama choma.

Though originally from the central part of Kenya, mukimo is now consumed among many communities in Kenya.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Simba fans break down after their team’s loss to...