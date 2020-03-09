Kenyans help Larry Madowo explain what mukimo is to his foreign friends

Former BBC journalist Larry Madowo has sought help from Kenyans in explaining what mukimo is to his foreign friends.

Larry, who once worked as a presenter for NTV, has made the plea on social media.

“Trying to explain to some foreign friends what mukimo is. Please help,” Madowo tweeted.

Trying to explain to some foreign friends what mukimo is. Please help pic.twitter.com/Gqz3u1rGuo — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 7, 2020

Larry, who is a student at Columbia University, was in the country to give a talk at the Africa Law Tech Festival.

“So awesome to be back in Nairobi speaking at #AfricaLawTech Festival and supporting the great work of @BonyoLinda and her team,” he said.

So awesome to be back in Nairobae speaking at #AfricaLawTech Festival and supporting the great work of @BonyoLinda and her team pic.twitter.com/mbWBfhdE9B — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 7, 2020

His fans did not disappoint him as they responded to him with hilarious answers.

Here are some of the responses to Larry’s tweet.

Tasty mashed Irish potatoes with chlorophyll matter that will leave your taste buds dancing in ecstasy. Sometimes you can also add monocotyledons and dicotyledons to the mixture if you trust your buccal cavity residents. — KJ Muriu (@kjmuriu) March 7, 2020

Kenyan one-pot dish consisting of potatoes, corn, beans, peas, and greens that are cooked in water with some salt, then mashed into a purée. — Governor The Dreamer (@Governor_254) March 7, 2020

Finger licking sweetness created from a confused mix of ;mahindi mbichi ( corn ni jina ya conman), potatoes,pumpkin leaves for the green colour (those talking abt peas wako Westi na Kile) that's thoroughly high fived to a mushy mess with a disjointed wooden spatula called mwiko — Pickle Rick (@Mwariri_M) March 7, 2020

Food cooked by husband punishers! — muhande muruli (@MuhandeMuruliF) March 7, 2020

It's a rare type of confused food without thufu in central Kenya. — eric luiz (@ericluiz254) March 7, 2020

Mukimo, kikuyu traditional food, cooked based on guesswork and a mixture of anything, not recommended for professionals, — Nicholas Bett (@Mrbett_K) March 7, 2020

Mukimo is a Kenyan meal prepared by mashing potatoes and green vegetables. One can also add maize and beans.

Mukimo is mostly served as an accompaniment for meat-based stew and nyama choma.

Though originally from the central part of Kenya, mukimo is now consumed among many communities in Kenya.