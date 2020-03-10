Kenyans angered by Koffi Olomide’s return on International Women’s Week

Four years after he was deported by the Kenyan government for assaulting one of his female dancers, Congolese crooner Koffi Olomide on Monday returned to Kenya with the promise to perform for the ladies in Nairobi in May.

The singer was cleared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the scene of the infamous incident which had him kicked out of Kenya in July 2016.

His deportation came after a video that captured the incident went viral.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi when he made a short stop-over, the Ekotitee hit-maker for the umpteenth time apologised to Kenyans for the incident, saying he will be coming back to perform for the ladies.

“I am sorry I have been late for four years. I am sorry for the incident. I am happy to be back and I promise on the 9th May, the show will all be about the ladies,” he said.

But his return to Kenya, which coincided with the International Women’s Week (March 9-13), appears not to have been well received by a section of the online community.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

I’m here for when the people who called out Koffi Olomide for beating that girl, will throng to that concert shouting at the top of their voices. — MichaelYoungHistory (@koyagah) March 10, 2020

Koffi Olomide was ejected from Kenya for beating a woman and declared persona non grata. Now he has let in back just a day after the intl Women’s day…. — Weru Macharia (@weru_macharia) March 9, 2020

@KoffiOlomide_MM

You are not welcomed in Kenya. Your have not paid for your atrocities. Your sins can be forgiven but not forgotten.

We know you are here but we do not want your performances. #KoffiMustGoKE — Ms.Malala (@luttah_malala) March 9, 2020

Koffi Olomide landing back in .ke the weekend of IWD is, well, peak content I guess. — Bruce Muchelule (@BruceMuchelule) March 9, 2020