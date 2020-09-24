Kenyan student in UK among finalists in Miss Africa Great Britain beauty pageant

Nelly Ndung'u, the Kenyan student in the United Kingdom, who is in the running for Miss Africa Great Britain beauty pageant. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nelly Ndungu, a Kenyan student in the United Kingdom, is among the finalists in Miss Africa Great Britain beauty pageant.

Miss Africa Great Britain beauty pageant is open to African women resident in the United Kingdom.

The winner becomes a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa Great Britain, charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her Pageant Platform.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ndungu, who hails from Nakuru County, said she will support a sanitary towels project countrywide.

“This is the perfect chance for me to give my services to the society. I have been following Kenyan news, and it’s frustrating to see our young girls getting pregnant at a very young age because they trade sex for pads,” she said.

“This is why I would love to work towards eradicating ‘period poverty’. I have done my research and this is a real problem, but one which is not widely known,” she added.

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

For the past one month, Nelly has been using her social media platform to campaign for herself.

Since the beauty pageant started, back in 2011, no Kenyan has won it.

However, Nelly is in a good position of bagging the title as she is currently in 2nd position.

The competition is open to girls from different countries in Africa, and she is the only Kenyan to make it into the final list of 30.

The first finals of the contest is slated for Saturday, September 26, with the eventual winner of the competition set to be announced on Saturday, October 17.

Nelly moved to the UK back in 2018 after securing a place at the University of Hertfordshire where she studies Pharmacology.

She spends her spare time with young adults living with autism in Peterborough.