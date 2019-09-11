Kenyan reggae fans pay tribute to Peter Tosh 32 years on

Lovers of old school reggae music in Kenya joined their colleagues around the world to commemorate Jamaican legend, the late Peter Tosh.

Born on October 19, 1944, Tosh is globally known for his reggae tunes that appeal to people globally.

Before he established himself in 1977, he was part of the Wailers band, performing alongside the legendary Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer.

He was a devotee of the Rastafarian movement. The community believes that Haile Selassie, a one-time emperor of Ethiopia, was an embodiment of God or a messenger of God.

‘NO NUCLEAR WAR’

Tosh was killed by gunmen at his home in Kingston, Jamaica on September 11, 1987. That year, he won a Grammy award for his album ‘No Nuclear War’.

“Three armed men arrived on motorcycles at Tosh’s home in St Andrews, a suburb at Kingston, entered the house at 8:30pm, Friday and shot the seven people present after they refused to give up their money,” a report in a radio station then said.

A detective added that the robbers apparently thought he had a large amount of cash since he had just returned from the united states.

Peter tosh died of severe gunshot wounds on his way to the hospital.

Today, Kenyans on Twitter shared sweet messages of how they remember him declaring him a legend. They also share some of his famous quotes from his songs.