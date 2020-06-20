Kenyan rapper Petra ‘to feature’ Vybz Kartel

Kenyan female rapper Petra on Friday teased out her upcoming collaboration with Jamaican King of dancehall Vybz Kartel.

The rapper shared a snippet of the music video hinting at the release of the song dubbed Turn off the light.

Petra becomes the first female artist in Africa to feature in a collabo with the dancehall artiste, who has previously teamed up with male artistes from Africa like Wizkid.

She went on her social media and shared a preview of the upcoming banger with the incarcerated dancehall star.

In the song snippet, Vybz Kartel showers Kenyan women with praises describing them as the best.

The news of their upcoming music release has triggered excitement from both Petra’s and Vybz Kartel’s fans who are already demanding the release date of the new song.

In an earlier interview with Nairobi News, Petra Yolanda Sonia Bockle aka Petra described herself as an international rapper and said that she would not like to be compared with any local artiste because she believes she’s in her own league.

She rose to fame after she featured in the Ligi Soo remix and she earned more publicity after a collabo with Khaligraph Jones in a song Rider.

Her upcoming song with Vybz Kartel is one of her greatest achievements in her music career and will attract a huge fan base globally.