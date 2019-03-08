Kenya now bans Diamond’s ‘Kwangwaru’ from schools





Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz has suffered a blow after the Kenyan government banned one of his songs from being played, performed or sang in schools.

The government has banned Kwangwaru by Harmonize ft Diamond, which has been a major hit in Kenya.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua says the board will not allow minors to sing the song which he insisted has coded message that is purely obscene.

Mutua warned that the government will ban foreign music and performances that promote immorality, undermine the culture, customs and laws in Kenya.

“Dances and discos must be regulated to ensure foreign artistes do not flock to Kenya to erode our values, cultures and tradition. Why do they perform music that have been banned in their countries to Kenya?” posed the KFCB boss.

Mutua warned head teachers against allowing pupils to sing the Kwangwaru hit.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Head teachers who expose pupils to the music, Mr Mutua said will take the matter to the Ministry of Education.

“It will not be business as usual, foreign musicians who are coming to undermine our cultures and values, children are singing for their mothers inama inama even in schools. That song has a bad meaning, we have banned it in schools,” added the KFCB boss.

Speaking during a meeting with players at the Mombasa Beach Hotel, in Mombasa, county Mr Mutua says the government would make it difficult for people whose contents have been banned in their countries to operate in Kenya.

Mutua says the artistes deny Kenya Revenue Authority taxes.

“They collaborate with clubs and pay directly to their countries of origin so they do not pay taxes. They fly here like hero’s and superstars, perform and go, and the monies wired directly to their countries of origin,” Mutua said.

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTES

The KFCB boss claimed KRA will start raiding clubs where international artistes perform and hold owners of the establishments accountable for denying the government taxes.

Mutua says KFCB will collaborate with county governments, ministry of interior and coordination of national government to ensure regulations are enforced.

“People who invite Diamond and other people to perform here even content that has been banned in Tanzanian and any other country. Abetting the process of evading taxation because when you make a contract with that musician and wire the money directly you are denying the government taxes. That is corruption,” added Mr Mutua.

The official said minors should be protected from obscene contents.

In March last year, Tanzania banned 13 local songs on grounds that they are against the country’s norms and values.

Among those prohibited are Hallelujah and Waka Waka by Diamond.

The ban came after President John Magufuli complained about obscene music videos.