Kenyan musician adds nickname to official names





What’s in a name? Well, alot, that’s if you are a Kenyan politician.

Media personality Julius Owino has officially added Majimaji to his name.

Owino is also a politician who unsuccessfully vied a Member of the County Assembly in Nairobi in the 2017 General elections.

The decision to adopt the name, which has been his nickname for the past two decades, for official use was confirmed in a Kenya Gazette notice published on his behalf by Ashioya Mogire & Nka’tha Advocates.

He was formerly known as Julius Ondijo Owino.

“Notice is given that by a deed poll dated 16th January 2020, duly executed and registered in the Registry of Documents at Nairobi as Presentation No. 805, in Volume DI, Folio 7/59, File No. MMXX, by our client, Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino, of P.O Box 197-00521, Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya, formerly known as Julius Ondijo Owino, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former name Julius Ondijo Owino and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address him by his assumed name Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino only,” the notice read.

Now a radio presenter at Ghetto FM, Majimaji hit the fame with hits such as Unbowagable which he sang in collaboration with Joseph Oyoo, alias Gidigidi.

She follows in the footsteps of Kisii Women Representative Janet Ongera has edited her identity and added Ngina Banto (MamaYao) to her official name in January.

Others who have changed their names include former governors Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) who’ve altered their identities in the recent past.

Sonko was previously known as Gideon Kioko Mbuvi while Waititu added the BabaYao to his official name.

For one to be able to change their names, they must be at least 16 years of age.

A 16-year-old is however still a minor, and therefore, all that is required of them is consent, in the presence of an advocate, but the entire process is commenced by an adult.

Once all the legal requirements have been met, the applicant registers the deed poll at the Principal Registry in Nairobi or Mombasa. Nairobi offices serve the entire country as Mombasa offices serve coast region only.

The registrar shall after registration, cause the deed poll to be advertised in the Kenya Gazette. This acts as a notification to the general public of the change of name. A fee of Sh500 is payable for the deed poll presented for registration.