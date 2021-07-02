Kenyan found dead in the UK

Gabriel Kariuki, a Kenyan who has been found dead in the UK. PIC: COURTESY

Gabriel Kariuki, a Kenyan who has been found dead in the UK. PIC: COURTESY





The body of a Kenyan man who went missing in the United Kingdom has been identified after it was found at a beach.

Gabriel Kariuki, 26, has been missing from his home in Hartlepool since May 17, 2021, when he was last seen by his mum.

In a statement, Cleveland Police confirmed that at the moment his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

“We are very sad to say that formal identification of a man whose body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be that of Gabriel Kariuki. Gabriel, 26, had been missing from home in Hartlepool since mid-May.”

Body of man at Seaton Carew Beach Formally Identified as Missing Gabriel Kariuki We are very sad to say that formal identification of a man whose body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be that of Gabriel Kariuki. — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) June 29, 2021

Police said that Kariuki’s family had been informed and they remain to receive support from specially trained police officers.

While Gabriel’s family has asked for privacy as they begin to come to terms with this tragic news, his mother Annie asked Cleveland Police to release a video clip on behalf of the family.

The video shows them carrying out a rockery tribute to Gabriel at Seaton Carew beach.

Following the tragic news, Kariuki’s loved ones have started an online fundraising appeal for his funeral, saying he touched their hearts “in a way we will never be able to describe.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unfortunate passing of Gabriel Kariuki who went missing on Monday 17th of May and was found Friday the 25th June, 2021, in Hartlepool. Gabriel touched our hearts in a way we will never be able to describe. A loved son, nephew, cousin and friend. It’s hard to comprehend that you’re gone, Gabriel,” they said.

Gabriel Kariuki is a good friend of one of our team and has been missing from #Hartlepool since Monday. Please help Gabriel’s family and friends find him by sharing this widely, to raise as much awareness as possible, particularly in the North East of England. https://t.co/2qU4HLw2Kc pic.twitter.com/tNJGTwVaXH — AM Bid (@AMBid) May 21, 2021

They also thanked those who helped them search for him.

“We are hoping to put together a befitting send-off for our beautiful boy. We would appreciate your help, your thoughts and your prayers.”

The Go Fund Me online appeal has already been launched with a target of Sh1.2 million (£8,000).