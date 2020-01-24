Kenyan female riders compete in world motorbike relay

The Kenyan women motorbike riders, Throttle Queens have left for the Tanzania-Malawi border to receive the baton for Women Riders World Relay (WRWR).

The baton for the African leg of the relay arrived in Africa on January 2, 2020, starting in South Africa.

Since then, it has been to Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania and finally Kenya, from where it will be passed on to a representative from the United Arab Emirates at a ceremonial dinner on January 29, 2020.

The Kenyan team, which started their journey on Sunday, will embark on a 10-day ride from Mombasa Road to Arusha.

Only three Kenyans will complete the full course of the ride, but 19 participants have registered so far to take part in the Kenyan leg.

The entire trip is estimated to cover about 3,150km.

Women Riders World Relay is a global community of enthusiastic women bikers who came together for the largest recorded world-wide motorbike relay.

Currently, the WRWR has over 10,000 group members from more than 80 countries including Kenya.

The WRWR started in February 2019 around Europe, Asia, through to Africa before concluding in Dubai.