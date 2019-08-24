Kenyan featured in US reality TV Show ’90 day Fiancé’ as she finds love

A Kenyan is one of the participants in the season 3 of American reality TV show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Season 3 of the show, which premiered this month on the TLC channel, features among others Akinyi, a 25-year-old Kenyan woman.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples, with one partner being American and the other a foreigner.

In most cases, the couples meet online and in some cases they have never met in person. The show follows them as they meet in person, apply for a K-1 visa for the foreign partner to move to the US, and then decide whether to get married.

A K-1 visa is given to the foreign financé or fiancée, allowing him/her to enter the United States for a period of 90 days. Within the 90 days, the couple is required to get married and apply for a green card (lawful permanent resident status). If the couple fails to get married within 90 days, the foreigner must leave the US.

According to E! Online, Benjamin had a “miserable” time dating women around Phoenix, Arizona, and decided to expand his search through a dating app online.

He met Akinyi and was immediately smitten with the Kenyan beauty.

“One day, it popped up, ‘Hey, this person liked you!’ Her name is Akinyi, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow! This is a pretty gal.’ I mean, she’s gorgeous! But she’s all the way in Nairobi in Africa. How is she liking me?” he said during an earlier clip of the show. He sent her a message on the app and the two quickly hit it off.

Benjamin had his doubts about Akinyi at first, and wanted to make sure she was who she said she was, as well as the same woman in the photo, so he asked her to take a picture of herself doing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek.

“Who would have a random picture of the Spock sign? I was definitely impressed and once I saw Akinyi on video chat, I knew that she was the one,” he said, according to E! Online.

Akinyi has “never dated a white guy,” according to Benjamin, so he jokingly told her that he is “pretty fly for a white guy,” when they first started dating.

A promotion video shows a conversation between Akinyi and Benjamin, where Akinyi tells him that she will be his bride and they “will live happily ever after.”

Benjamin, 33, is a divorced father with a five-year-old and in the show he packs his bags and makes his first-ever international trip to meet her in Kenya and ask her parents for her hand in marriage.

It won’t be easy, as Benjamin is not only the first boyfriend Akinyi has ever introduced to her family, but also as far as they can remember the first white man to visit their village.