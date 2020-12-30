Kenyan eyes Miss Africa Calabar gong





Tacy Gemma, Kenyan beauty queen is among the top contestants gunning for the Miss Africa Calabar beauty pageant set in Lagos, the capital of Nigeria on December 30.

Gemma will battle for the crown with other contestants from other African nations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJRprjPpZGq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Due to the COVID-19 safety measures, the pageant will be held partly virtual and partly live.

Contestants and a panel of judges would be live from one place while the audience will connect through different virtual platforms.

The purpose of the pageant is to appreciate, showcase, and celebrate different cultural aspects from different African countries.

Kenyans can vote for Gemma as public votes in this pageant are crucial as they enable the contestants to be among the top three. The voting is ongoing and will close at 10 PM EAT.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJWqCSbpntB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Gemma is a Corporate Communications and Management student in Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The 21- year-old beauty queen is the Miss Jomo Kenyatta University 1st Runner-Up 2019/2020.

“I feel great & humbled to be the Kenyan representative for this year’s Miss Africa Calabar especially after the tough auditions in Kenya in late October,” she told Nairobi News.

“It’s has been such an amazing learning experience for the time we’ve been at Calabar with all the other 18 contestants and I’m looking forward to bring the crown back home.”

The skilled vocalist has been singing since her childhood and currently a member of the Great Gospel Visioners Church (GGV) in Meru Municipality Ward, where her mother, Beatrice, is the praise and worship team leader.

Gemma who hails from Kagga in Meru county has participated in commercial and editorial modelling such as The Salon Magazine, Kenya and high fashion modelling such as the Fashion For Charity Edition1 whose main aim was to raise funds for the less enabled girls in society to acquire sanitary towels.