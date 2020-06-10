Kenyan DJs to face off in online battle

Popular Kenyan Disc Jockey (DJ) Kalonje, real name George Waweru, headlines a list of 200 Kenyan deejays from across the world who are set to compete in an online DJ competition that will be broadcast live on Facebook.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Prince Otach, the event organiser, explained the competition aims to help the entertainers foster their talents and create some income.

DJs are among the most-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after the government ordered all entertainment joints in the country to be closed in March.

“It has been a difficult time for the DJs. They cannot do what they love let alone creating income,” said Prince Otach.

BEST IN KENYA

“I see most DJs refer to themselves as the best in Kenya or even the number one DJ. We now have an opportunity to now know who is the best among them all.”

The audience will get to follow the competition via Facebook.

“Prior to the lockdown, we were planning to organise the quarter-final stage of the competition in Germany courtesy of Rafiki’s Am Main EV, while the semis would be held in the USA through Genge Entertainment,” he said.

“Kenyans based in the United Kingdom wanted to host the finals. But because we cannot tell the future, the battle will be online. That said, all the promoters have committed to holding shows for the winners in their respective countries on a planned Kenyan DJ of the Year Diaspora tour.”

Little known DJ Caril from Embu, DJ Brownskin, and from Germany Tanzania’s DJ Aisher will also compete.

The rules and regulations of the competition will be published at every stage while the audience will be required to vote in the winner.