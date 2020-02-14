Kenya National Archives hosting grand exhibition of Mzee Moi’s life

The Kenya National Archives is hosting an exhibition in honour of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The exhibition, which will end on Saturday, has been happening since last weekend when Moi’s body was taken to Parliament buildings for public viewing.

MOI’S LIFE

“We had the exhibition in Parliament, took it to Nyayo Stadium and after Tuesday we extended the exhibition here (outside the Kenya National Archives),” aaid Naftal Chweya Oganga, the Deputy Director of Kenya National Archives.

The exhibition in honour of Moi was a brainchild of State House and the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage.

The pictures on display show different stages in the life of the second president of Kenya.

“We are doing this in memory of the late president. We are doing this because in our custody we have a lot of material that document his life since he was a young man,” Oganga said.

According to Oganga, they decided to exhibit outside the Kenya National Archives for the sake of Kenyans who missed the Parliament buildings and Nyayo National Stadium exhibitions.

PROMINENT PERSONALITIES

After Saturday, the pictures will be returned to the Kenya National Archives, where they will remain on display, Oganga explained.

Members of the public are also at liberty to visit the Kenya National Archives between Monday and Friday for a complete tour.

On Saturdays and Sundays visitors are only granted access to the art gallery section of the facility at a fee Sh100.

Researchers can also get valuable information as the Kenya National Archives, which, according to Oganga, curates more than 6 million documents.

The Kenya National Archives is also planning to host exhibitions of prominent personalities in the country both alive and dead.