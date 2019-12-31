Ken Mijungu blasts Betty Kyallo for ‘painting Dennis Okari as irresponsible dad’

NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu on Tuesday dropped diplomacy and took on fellow TV journalist Betty Kyalo accusing her of portraying her ex-husband Dennis Okari as an irresponsible father.

Kyallo, who anchors weekend prime news on K24 TV, on Thursday took to social media and detailed her daughter’s long ailment earlier this year.

In an elaborate statement totaling 385 words, Kyallo expressed in detail how her daughter, named Ivanna, cheated death following a mysterious ailment that left her hospitalised for four months.

She spent a month of that time in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Kyallo.

And perhaps by design or default, Kyallo also elected to thank several people including her colleagues, doctors, her daughter’s teachers, and friends for helping her out during the troubling times, but not her ex-husband.

MIXED REACTIONS

Okari and Kyallo sired Ivanna in 2015 in a marriage that lasted six months and her narration appears to have stirred mixed reactions.

It is Okari’s exclusion that particularly appears to have irked his close friend and fellow NTV anchor Ken Mijungu.

“While she has the right to post anything about Ivanna and her challenges this year and thank God for it, she inevitably and deliberately exposed my best friend Dennis as an irresponsible father. From the responses, you guys have based Deno for no reason and I know Betty will not correct it,” explained Mijungu on his Facebook page.

“Betty be honest, Okari and even Naomi (Okari’s current wife) were there for Ivanna from the day we learnt of her illness and were by her side day and night.”

“To deliberately paint him as irresponsible is immoral my friend. You don’t have to correct the impression you have created because the Somali guy is by your side but atleast be honest.”

Mijungu also says Betty blocked her from seeing Ivanna in the hospital which is understandable. He adds that Okari was also pivotal in contributing towards Ivanna’s Sh7 million medical bill.