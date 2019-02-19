Keep off my man, Khaligraph Jones’ girlfriend warns rapper





Khaligraph Jones’ heavily pregnant girlfriend Georgina Muteti is fed up with the rapper’s ex-girlfriend.

Ms Cashy, who had an ugly break up with Khaligraph, has recently been unleashing continuous attacks towards him, painting an image of a manipulative, selfish and abusive man.

Muteti has now come to the defense of her man, accusing Ms Cashy of seeking cheap publicity one year after the split.

In a post on Instagram story, Muteti termed Ms Cashy’s claims as lies.

“Immaturity at its finest. Be careful of the lies you choose to tell, they might just turn on you to spite. The only way you can make yourself relevant is by using his name. Pity. A barking dog never bites.”

Ms Cashy, who recently dropped her latest single ‘Naitwa Cashy’, has had a blitz of media interviews where she spoke about her six year relationship with Khaligraph, accusing him of physical abuse, threats and infidelity.