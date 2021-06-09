KBC hires veteran anchor Catherine Kasavuli





Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli is set to make a return to your TV screens after a seven-year sabbatical.

Nairobi News has established that the 59-year old, who is regarded as the ‘mother of TV’ in Kenya, has signed a contract and is set to make a comeback at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Kasavuli first aired news on KBC in 1985 when the station was known as Voice of Kenya (VOK).

The soft-spoken and ever-smiling anchor has also worked at KTN and Citizen TV before taking a break.

Besides Kasavuli, KBC, which is preparing for a major relaunch in a few days’ time, has also hired a number of veteran journalists including Tom Mboya.

“This is a big project. Most of them have signed their contracts and have been coming around to familiarise,” a source explained.

“The news studios are also undergoing renovations and everyone agrees this is a project that will excite the audience.”

Other journalists who are said to be in talks with the national broadcaster’s management or have already signed their contracts include Badi Muhsin, Cynthia Nyamai, and Fayaz Kureish.

The list goes on, with Shiksha Arora, Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Fred Indimuli, Nancy Onyancha, and Harith Salim among those that have made the shortlist.

Although fully funded by the taxpayer and boasting a niche as the oldest and largest media house in the country in terms of infrastructure and personelle, KBC has continuously lagged behind in ratings to the public and this is one of the moves geared at handing it a competitive note.

The station is also known for airing prime sports content including the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, Olympic Games, and Africa Champions League.