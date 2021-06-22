KBC presenter mugged in Nairobi





Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter Shiksha Arora says she was a victim of a mugging in Nairobi.

The incident, she says, happened at the Globe roundabout flyover, on Monday June 21, 2021, on the day she rejoined the national broadcaster after a year break.

Via a tweet thread, Shiksha described the experience as a ‘near-death’ ordeal where the thugs managed to get into the car she was driving and attempted to strangle her.

At around 5.20 pm, Shiksha says one of the thugs first knocked on her side mirror, bending it backwards, as if trying to remove it, before walking away.

As Shiksha was rolling down the window to reposition the mirror, a second guy started banging the front seat passenger window loudly to distracting her.

The presenter further said that a third guy came and through the driver’s window unlocked her car.

“As I was looking to my left, guy 3 slid his hand in through my window and unlocked my car, got into the back seat. Grabbed my purse and asked for my phone, at this point in time I was in panic mode, couldn’t say anything. He asked for it again and reached for my neck, strangling me,” she said.

Adding, “As he was strangling my neck, I desperately gasped for air, I started hooting loudly to get some attention, hoping somebody would help me. People started getting out of their cars and that’s when they let go and fled. He went with my purse, but I am TRAUMATIZED that he attacked me.”

Shiksha advised motorists not to roll down windows in any case of any commotion while on traffic as the thugs work in teams.

“These thugs work in teams in broad daylight during peak traffic, don’t roll down your window no matter what when on globe roundabout. I got lucky, he didn’t manage to hurt me much, despite strangling my neck and getting away with my purse. I am okay but traumatized,” she added.