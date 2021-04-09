Miss Katiwa: Origi slid into my DM





Media personality Stella Katiwa says he is not engaged to Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

But the radio presenter, best known in media circles as Miss Katiwa, is quick to add that it would be a ‘dream’ to permanently settle down with the Norwegian-based football star.

“Ofcourse it’s something I’m waiting for as it’s the dream of every girl to be engaged but at the moment I’m not there yet,” she told Nairobi News.

She spoke amid reports the two had already conducted a traditional wedding, claims she denies.

Katiwa and Origi went public with their relationship in December of 2020.

At the time, there were reports on various blogs claiming the pro footballer had already proposed to the diva after Katiwa was supposedly seen flickering an engagement ring on her social media accounts.

“There were rumors going around but I will make this clear. I’m not engaged, we are dating. The speculations emerged from the ring. I’m always wearing rings while going live on the TV show but on this particular day I had removed some of the rings and remained with one and before I knew it, the speculations had begun,” The NTV, Jam Rock reggae show host clarifies.

Miss Katiwa also opened up on how she met the footballer.

“I met Kenya One (Origi) through a mutual friend. The friend used to know I had a crush on Origi so he went and told him. Apparently, Origi had also been stalking me and kinder liked me so when he got the news from our mutual friend, he didn’t waste time shooting his shot. He immediately slid into my DM.”

Four years ago Origi got engaged to his then long-time girlfriend Tanzania beau Zulekha Ibrahim Allym whom he met in Norway.

The goalkeeper shared the news of his engagement to Zulekha at the time on his Instagram but the engagement might have hit a snag.

“When I met Arnold he wasn’t engaged. I had read the news on media blogs that he was engaged but when we met and started out he wasn’t engaged. He was single as I was,” Miss Katiwa clarifies.

Katiwa and Origi had been dating for a year before they went public with their relationship.

‘Haleem diva’ as she is popularly known in Kibra where she grew up, says she decided to let the world know of their relationship because she got comfortable with Origi and sees a future with him. Besides she also wanted to clear speculations that had started going around of their relationship.

“This is the first time I’m posting a guy I never ever do that. This is my first relationship that has been in public. He knows how much men are hitting on me outside here but he understands the relationship I want is with him and it’s the reason I wanted to send a message to those after me that there is someone whom I respect. There were also the speculations I wanted to clear.”

Katiwa also says the long-distance relationship is not an easy one with Origi based abroad where he plies his trade and her in Kenya.

“Long distance relationships are really tough but it can only be tough if the both of you make it tough.

What ruins long-distance relationships is trust issues. Origi and I are very honest with each other despite the distance. If anything I’m always busy, I’m never distracted. 24hrs is never enough for me,” she added.

As to whether she intends to relocate to Norway and abandon her media career should their relationship culminate in marriage, Katiwa says only time will tell.