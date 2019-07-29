Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kathy Kiuna’s birthday show leaves KOT unamused – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu July 29th, 2019 1 min read

Congregants at Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) on Sunday threw a surprise show to Reverend Kathy Kiuna on her birthday.

The congregants welcomed Rev Kiuna to church with placards carrying glowing birthday wishes.

The young ones greeted her on the steps of her church with hugs and ululations, while calling her ‘mum’.

Men and women alike held placards celebrating the woman of God.

One read; ‘God found the strongest woman and gave her to us for a mum. Happy birthday’.

Another read; ‘In another life, we would still choose you as our mum’.

‘Heaven sent us the best. Happy birthday, mom,’ read another.

On Twitter, Kenyans disapproved the outpour of emotions by the congregants.

Many questioned whether the congregants display similar affections to the women in their lives on their birthdays.

