Kate Kamau: I used to stand in matatus to save money for dinner

Actress Catherine Kamau has recalled how she struggled years back before she made her big break in the entertainment industry.

Kate reminisced about the old days after a TBT photo shared by veteran event planner Christopher Kirwa.

EARLY STRUGGLES

“Chris Kirwa this story took me way back. Reminded me of my awesome cousin @jacqytina and I in Maringo estate in our ka bedsitter, we were famous without much, people laughed, and mocked us in our faces, ati , ‘kwani hawa hawananga pesa,'” she posted on Instagram.

According to Kate, there were days she had to stand in matatus just to save some extra cash.

“Tukiwa tumesimama kwa mat to save money for that days dinner 😔..,” she wrote.

Eventually, her resilience paid off and today she is one of Kenya’s most successful actors.

“Mungu ni nani ? God opened doors for us eventually after many years, God you are faithful 😭🙏🏿guys ,” she said.

SUCCESS AND FAME

The mother of two asked Kenyans to be kind to celebs since most are famous but cannot afford the good life people associate then with.

“Please be kind, our jobs and talents may make us famous but trust me, we are all not living that good life,” she wrote.

She further asked fellow artistes to keep pushing even when it seems their efforts are in vain.

“Shout out to my fellow hardworking artistes out there struggling to make it, please don’t give up, and I pray that the universe conspires in your favour soon, your story will be told,” she said.

Her sentiments come at a time when artistes in the entertainment industry have come out to speak about how little they are earning, yet some of them are big names in the industry.