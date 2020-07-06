Kanye West to run for US presidency

American rapper, music producer, record label executive and fashion designer Kanye West has announced that he will run for the US presidency in 2020.

Kanye made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday as Americans were celebrating were celebrating Independence Day.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION,” he tweeted.

Kanye’s tweet instantly went viral, with more than 450,000 retweets making ‘Kanye’ a top trending topic on Twitter in the US.

The musician has 29.5 million followers on the social media platform.

It’s not the first time the Grammy Award winner is making such an announcement.

NEW ALBUM

Last year in November he said he would run for president in 2024.

Some netizen believe he is merely the announcement to publicise his upcoming album, God’s Country, whose first single, Wash Us in the Blood, was released last week.

Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have worked with President Donald Trump a number of times including on the release of prisoners.