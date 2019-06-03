Kansiime: Why my marriage collapsed





Celebrated Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime has revealed why her four-year marriage to ex-husband Gerald Ojok collapsed in mid-2017.

The rib cracker, who has been recently frequenting Kenya after landing a mega deal as the host of the upcoming East Africa’s Got Talent Show, has however refuted claims that her marriage hit rock bottom because of infidelity, as has widely been reported.

Instead, she says, one of the reasons was because she rushed into it and in the end it didn’t work.

“There was no infidelity in the marriage on my part. On his part, not unless we call him,” Kansiime explained in an interview with radio host Massawe Japanni.

She also revealed the life expectations and targets she had before she got married.

“I wanted to study, graduate, get a job, find a man and eventually settle down. I managed to do that, graduated, found a job, met a man and I thought everything was in order. I rushed into the marriage,” Kansiime said.

Currently, Kansiime is dating budding musician Skylanta, who she started seeing 11 months after parting ways with Ojok.

Although she has confessed her undying love for Skylanta, Kanssime remains tight-lipped on her future marriage plans.

“We will definitely inform you but after. We don’t know yet and we are not into spilling beans here,” Kansiime said in a separate interview.