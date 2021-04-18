Kansiime: My pregnancy has silenced critics





Comedian Anne Kansiime admits she is ‘relieved’ to be expecting her first child.

The Ugandan artist and boyfriend Tukahiirwa Abraham are said to be excited about the prospect of formally starting a family two years after they became an item.

And Kansiime, who made his name in Kenya for his rib-cracking episodes served with a heavy Ugandan accent, suggested her baby will shut up critics, some of whom she says even dared suggest that she had sold her uterus.

“Some people were trying to figure out why I did not have kids with my ex-husband Gerald Ojok,” she explained.

“So they said that I had sold my uterus for fame. The sad thing is even if its not true there is no way you can be able to show people that your uterus is still intact.”

Kansiime and Okoj parted ways after dating for five years and she had admitted in an earlier interview the relationship could not be sustained owing to her tough schedule and lack of kids.

Earlier, Kansiime had expressed her excitement on the prospect of becoming a mother.

“My head spins from not knowing where to start. I have been looking for the perfect way to break it but soon Skylanta and I shall have a little ninja added to our family,” she revealed.

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!?” she further said.