Kamene Goro: Ladies, forget the money, I only get laid for sexual pleasure

Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro has some sex advice for city women.

Kamene posted a short message to her female fans explaining to them when and why they should have sexual relationship with a man.

According to her a woman should be intimate with a man only to satisfy her sexual pleasures and not for exchange of money.

Going to work is the only solution to get money.

“Ladies repeat this after me, I will always open my legs for sexual pleasure, but when I want money I go to work,” posted Kamene on her Instastories.

Her post comes a week after socialite Huddah Monroe also took to social media to offer her fans a salacious piece of advice, on how to stop borrowing money from men.

SEX ADVICE

“If you are a woman, stop borrowing 24-7. Go sell that p***y. Save the money and start selling groceries. Nothing in life is f*****g free. Everyone works hard for their sh*t,” Huddah wrote.

She added: “I know telling people to sell p***y is bad advice but Ah! But whoever its (SIC) directed to some chronic borrowers know themselves. Do whatever, as long as don’t put your problems on people every day and get mad when they cut you off! It’s that simple! Everyone is hustling to make ends meet. No free biz!”

Kamene and Huddah have in the past locked horns when Kamene went on unprovoked bare-knuckled assault on Huddah raising the question on the source of her income.

Huddah responded with a stinging post, in which she referred to Kamene as a peasant.