Kambua slams Classic FM over story of her long journey to motherhood

Gospel singer Kambua has slammed Classic 105 FM following a story they shared about her recent interview where she recounted her tough journey to motherhood.

In a recent interview with a local magazine, Kambua shared the story on her struggles to get a child and how she kept her hopes high.

Classic 105 shared a link to the story on their website which they captioned: “[email protected] her journey to being a mother.”

But an unimpressed Kambua responded by stating that Classic 105 are the same guys who trolled her during her struggles.

“So funny that you guys were among the people trolling me. Ain’t God good?Ps 23:5. Baraka!” she tweeted.

So funny that you guys were among the people trolling me. Ain’t God good? 🙏🏾 Ps 23:5. Baraka! https://t.co/0eZQzX2ri7 — Kambua (@Kambua) March 3, 2020

Kambua has called her pregnancy as ‘a miracle’ given that she was in marriage for seven years without a baby.

“I’ve been around long enough and been through enough to know that pregnancy journeys are not perfect – far from it. They are messy, hope-filled, scary, joyful, and just very… complicated.

She has however advised women who are struggling with fertility-related conditions and those struggling to get children to be patient and keep trusting in God.