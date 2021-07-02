Kambua shares ‘painful’ journey after losing son





Gospel singer Kambua Mathu has shared her journey as she recovers from the loss of her baby namely Malachi.

The Bado Nasimama hitmaker says she has resorted to books and prayer as she seeks to heal.

“I’m curious to know…what do you do to heal…? To exhale…? I read books, listen to “stuff”, I pray, I TRAVEL…I travel to heal and regroup. Recently, the travel bug bit me…😘🤎,”

She further recommended a book that has helped her deal with grief.

“This book was recommended to me a few months ago when I was in the thick of things. I’d recommend it to anyone dealing with grief, and those who love them (us). I’m keen on finding a healthy path that allows me to feel what I’m feeling whilst still building the life I imagined,” she added.

According to a post on social media in February, Kambua said her son fell ill and that doctors tried their best to save his life but were unable to.

“Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors and nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to himself,” she wrote.

Malachi was the second child of Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu. They got married in 2012 and had their first child after seven years.