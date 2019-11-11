Kambua reveals her baby boy’s name on her birthday

Since motherhood came knocking on the door of gospel singer Kambua Mathu in August, she has stayed away from social media to concentrate on motherhood and her little bundle of joy.

But for the first time since she got the baby, Kambua has shared the name of her baby and why she has been away from social media.

“A Mummy. A whole mummy! Ain’t God good? Also, it’s my birthday 🎉 Aaaaalso, I have missed you all. But I took time to be fully present in the season God ushered me into. My current ministry is in changing diapers, warm snuggles, and wet kisses” she posted.

In one of her recent Instagram post Kambua revealed her son’s name while celebrating her birthday.

In the picture was a cake that was inscribed, ‘Happy birthday Mama Nate’.

Kambua gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in August after struggling to have a child for seven years.

Two days ago Kambua also wrote a message thanking God for giving her a child.

“Ah! This. God. Is. Too. Much. Too much! God of Sarah, Hannah, Rebecca… Kambua. The God who opens wombs and causes the “barren” woman to sing! Covenant keeping God,” she added.