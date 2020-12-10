Kambua: Here are 7 things you should never ask or tell a pregnant woman





Celebrated gospel singer and tv host Kambua has shared tips on what she feels someone should not tell or ask a pregnant woman.

Kambua, who is pregnant with her second child, said her seven-pointer tips are meant to help people become better.

“Okay. In the spirit of kusaidiana and becoming better people, let me put together a list of things you should NOT say to a pregnant woman🤰🏾. You’re welcome to add onto my list,” Kambua posted before listing the seven tips.

Here is her list;

Bado?? You’re STILL pregnant?!(Look, I will deliver when it is time. Stop rushing me) Kwani ukona moods? (I could slap someone for this🏾but Jesus) Heee! Na umenona?! Or…Aiii you’re too small! (Body shamers alert ) Can I touch your belly? (No please, and thank you)! ‘Can I touch yours’? Sleep now because you’ll never sleep again (thanks) Are you having a natural birth or CS? (Nanya bizness) Birth is birth. Gosh, you should be ready for labor. Mine was sooo bad! (Please save your horror stories unless asked).

Kambua and husband Pastor Jackson Mathu, welcomed their first child, baby boy – Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu – in 2019 after struggling to have a child for seven years.