Kambua celebrates her miracle baby boy’s first birthday

Gospel music singer and TV presenter Kambua is celebrating the first birthday of her son Nathaniel Muhoro.

Nathaniel was born after seven years of Kambu’s marriage to hubby Jackson Mathu.

The Rauka show host posted a photo on Instagram of a playful Nathaniel accompanied with a sweet birthday message.

“My little slice of heaven turned one today! Isn’t God good? Happy birthday my sweet little boy 💙💙💙,” Kambua wrote.

In March’s edition of Parents magazine, Kambua termed her son as a miracle baby, considering the struggles she went through before she got him.



Fellow celebrities joined Kambua in wishing little Nathaniel a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday baby Nate you are such a blessing, may God protect you and favour you all the days of your life. Well done Kambua,” Kate Actress commented.

“Awww how time flies!! Happy birthday to your bundle of joy Mama,” Grace Musale wrote.

“Aaawww happy birthday to him,” Shix Kapienga commented.