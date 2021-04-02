Kalonzo, Allan Namu to feature on ‘Stori Yangu’





Stori Yangu, an in-depth and intimate profile documentary show featuring celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures in the country, is back for the 4th season starting this Saturday 8pm on Maisha Magic.

The documentary, tells the stories of Kenyans who have contributed to our society in different fields, from public service to business and even entertainment.

Stori Yangu gives an in-depth look at their lives, their influence on the politics, business, and entertainment scenes by speaking to the main subjects and those around them be it family, friends, colleagues, employers, and in some cases, competitors.

The TV show aims to bring to light the inspirational stories behind our most celebrated public figures, inspire generations and entertain through the exciting stories notes Margaret Mathore Head of Channels, M-net East Africa.

“Stories about people attract curious attention and stories about famous and influential people are a staple for TV audiences. Our society is not short of people with inspiring stories that need to be spotlighted in order to inspire generations. Stori Yangu, now in its 4th is a celebration of our strength and resilience as a people and our audiences continue to identify and draw from these fascinating mstories season on season.”

Season 4, which has 13 episodes, will be a cocktail of personalities profiling political leaders, athletes, media personalities, religious leaders and corporate executives. They include Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, Rev.Lucy Natasha, Martha Karua, Dr. Githinji Gitahi, Dr. Mary Okello, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, Adelle Onyango, John Allan Namu, Cpt.Koki Mutungi, Rachael Shebesh, Rev.Timothy Njoya, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and Millie Odhiambo.

The documentary is produced by Young Rich TV, headed by executive producer Euguene Mbugua the brains behind other popular TV Shows and documentaries such as My Perfect Wedding, Foods of Kenya, and Sol Family.