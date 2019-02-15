Kaikai’s wife makes ‘bad rubbish’ jibe on Dennis Okari’s big day





Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai’s wife Jace Mueni on Friday gushed about “bad rubbish” while attending the wedding of NTV anchor Dennis Okari.

In a Facebook post, Mueni threw shade at unidentified individual(s) or incident(s), referring to them as “bad rubbish”.

The post was accompanied with a selfie of Mueni and her and Dennis Okari’s wife Naomi Joy.

She wished the couple all happiness writing that they deserved all happiness in the world.

An excited Mueni wrote how she was ready to dance on the Okaris big day.

“Knowing your self-worth means when one relationship does not work, you move on and start afresh. You do not dedicate your life to the past. God bless this couple, they deserve all the happiness in the world,” Mueni wrote.

Screenshots of Mueni’s post has been shared widely on social media with users accusing her of being insensitive and that her ‘bad rubbish’ jibe was uncalled for.

Betty Kyallo, who is Okari’s ex-wife, recently stated that she was happy for him on his engagement to Naomi Joy.