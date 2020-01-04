Kabogo asks Uhuru to ‘save’ Keroche Breweries

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and save Keroche Breweries Limited.

On Friday, six distributors affiliated to Keroche Breweries Limited suffered a blow after the High Court allowed East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) to collect from the market all its branded bottles pending the determination of the case.

In November last year, the firm’s directors Joseph Karanja and Tabitha Karanja were arrested over tax fraud in November.

Riding on the hashtag that was trending for the better part of Friday #UhuruSaveKeroche, Kabogo noted that the company deserved a fair playing grounds to do business.

The politician noted that the firm does not need any kind of favours so that it can remain in the business.

He warned that the tax fraud cases against the companies will make it harder for KRA to hit its target.

“Keroche does not need favours from any quotas, all they need is a fair playing field period. Tax revenues will continue in a downward trend because of killing future taxpayers. It’s wrong to criminalize tax collection #UhuruSaveKeroche,” he tweeted.

The former county boss said that he once heard a minister saying that he would ensure that the firm is no longer operational.

“I was in parliament when one minister then vowed to finish Keroche. Better die than resign,” he added.